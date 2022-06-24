Kelly Clarkson’s Ex Brandon Blackstock Makes a Home & Career Move After Moving Out of Her Montana Ranch

Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband Brandon Blackstock spent a lot of time (and money) fighting over his rights to her Montana ranch. He exited her property on June 1, as mandated by their divorce agreement, and now, he’s made permanent plans to make cattle ranching his full-time career.

Remember, he lost his final music client, Blake Shelton, who reportedly fired him in solidarity with his fellow Voice judge. So, Blackstock had to find a new line of work to pursue. He utilized Clarkson’s $17,750,000 ranch to get his business started, but he will be downsizing to a more modest property. Blackstock purchased a $1.8 million home in Butte, Montana in mid-April after their divorce was officially finalized, according to Us Weekly, who obtained the deed transfer documents.

Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, won't leave the singer alone and is reportedly asking for more money after their divorce settlement. https://t.co/7SnnRDHd7s — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 22, 2022

He’s not just settling into the Western-region state, Blackstock made a few business moves — and it was divorce-related. The former music manager had to rename his company from Vintage Valley Ranch, which is the name of Clarkson’s Montana property, to V Bar V Cattle Co. It’s a major shift from his former Hollywood clientele, which included Clarkson, Shelton, and the Rascal Flatts back in his heyday.

While these moves signal the end of his marriage to the talk show host, the couple will still square off in court over their former business relationship. Starstruck Management Group, which is owned by Blackstock’s father, Narvel Blackstock, is suing the pop star for $1.4 million, saying she still owes them commission for prior work. Clarkson is countersuing because she believes that her ex-husband and ex-father-in-law were illegally operating the business in the state of California and wants their contract deemed null and void. So, while the personal saga for the former duo is over, it looks like another court chapter will continue their contentious story.

Before you go, click here to see the most important celebrity lawsuits over the past 15 years.