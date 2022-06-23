Heidi Klum Is Already Preparing Her Next Halloween Transformation — See Her Behind-the-Scenes Video

Heidi Klum is easily Hollywood’s “Queen of Halloween,” and with events slowly starting to come back after two years of the pandemic, she’s going all out. It’s four months before the spooky holiday comes our way, but the supermodel is already in preparation mode for her next costume.

Wearing a bathrobe, and then stripping down her bra, the 48-year-old star shared a black and white video that gave hints of what is to come in October. It looked like some type of 3-D technology camera was being used to scan her body so everything will fit like a glove while the theme from The Nightmare Before Christmas, “This Is Halloween,” played in the background. It was just enough of a tease to get us interested in what Klum might be dishing up this year. In the past, she’s been everything from Jessica Rabbit to the werewolf from Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” video.

The America’s Got Talent judge does feel the pressure to live up to her “Queen of Halloween” title every year, but she loves it at the same time. “When I moved to America, I immediately fell in love with Halloween and the spookiness of it,” Klum explained to The Hollywood Reporter in 2018. “All that was missing was a fantastic party. It felt like a real opportunity for me.” If you get invited to one of her epic events, there is also a strict ‘no costume-no entry’ rule, so come prepared if you get an invitation. She added, “The costumes get bigger and better every year. And that’s because guests know they won’t get in unless they bring it.”

With a two-year party absence, celebrities are going to be clamoring for an invite. They better start working on their costumes now because Klum’s plans are moving full speed ahead.

Before you go, click here to see all of Heidi Klum’s most insane Halloween costumes over the years.