President Biden’s Granddaughter Naomi Shared an Inside Look at White House Wedding Planning

President Joe Biden is busy running the country, but his granddaughter Naomi is hard at work planning her wedding to fiancé Peter Neal. This isn’t just a backyard affair we are talking about, the couple is having their reception at the White House — and surprisingly, it will only be the fifth reception in history at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

With the last big celebration being Jenna Bush and Henry Hager, one month after they married in Texas in 2008, Naomi is proving that planning an event at the White House takes a village. In her latest Instagram post, she shared a snapshot of herself sitting amongst six other people in a living room (at the White House?) in deep discussion. The 28-year-old lawyer is looking at the camera with a sly smile while everyone else is focused on the task at hand. Naomi blurred out the group’s faces for privacy, but she captioned the photo, “150 days……” Yes, the countdown has begun.

The Sunday, Nov. 19 reception — the details of the wedding ceremony have not been released — should get heavy press coverage. Naomi posted a grateful tweet in April when the news was announced that she and Neal were going to celebrate their post-nuptials at her grandfather’s Washington, D.C. house. “Peter and i are endlessly grateful to my Nana and Pop for the opportunity to celebrate our wedding at the White House,” she wrote. “We can’t wait to make our commitment to one another official and for what lies ahead.”

Neal just graduated from law school at the University of Pennsylvania in May and Naomi works as an associate at the international law firm, Arnold & Porter, in Washington, D.C. They are a rising power couple, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see one, if not both of them, dip their toes into the political world in the next few years. But first, a wedding, and then a White House reception.

Before you got, click here to see more weddings that took place at the White House.