Khloé Kardashian Sizzles in Orange Bikini Amid Mystery Man Dating Rumors

Tristan who? Khloé Kardashian appears to be living her best life after her split with Tristan Thompson earlier this year. She looks fit and ready to have a fun summer while showing off the latest collection from her Good Swim: Always Fits line — and we love to see it.

You won’t find her gorgeous orange bikini video on her Instagram page, but hop on over to the Good American account and you will find the reality star giving the rundown on her stunning swimwear. While Khloé is trying to pitch us her fashion line, we are totally distracted by her strong abs — she’s been working her muscles in the gym extra hard. The 37-year-old entrepreneur is proud that it’s “the first ever swim collection that stretches up and down up to four sizes, while keeping its shape.” We love inclusivity when it comes to fashion!

Khloé has had quite a week as rumors about her love life started heating up and a reported mystery man has entered her life. Older sis Kim Kardashian apparently played wingman and introduced her to a private equity investor at a dinner party. If this dating situation turns out to be true, it would be a very big switch in her love life since she tends to gravitate toward athletes (which we know hasn’t been the best decision for her). While a Page Six source shared that the rumored couple “is [the] early stages” of dating, we think Khloé deserves a fun, and uncomplicated, summer fling.

Don’t read too much into that gossip, though, because Khloé is insisting she’s single. So let the woman live and thrive with or without a date — she’s looking fabulous all on her own.

