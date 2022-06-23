Kate Middleton & Prince William’s First Official Royal Portrait Together Is Just as Regal as You’d Imagine

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s only been a few short days since Prince William celebrated his 40th birthday, and yet the surprises just seem to keep coming. Now, we’re accustomed to seeing William and his wife Kate Middleton pose for some immaculate portraits — see the Duchess of Cambridge’s own 40th birthday pictures as an example. But today, royal fans were offered a real treat. The couple’s first joint portrait together was unveiled today, and the royals look just as splendid as we imagined.

The portrait, painted by award-winning artist Jamie Coreth, made its debut at the University of Cambridge’s Fitzwilliam Museum. William and Kate took to their official Twitter account to share a snapshot of museum attendees checking out the stunning portrait, which featured the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge looking very stoic and regal. “Delighted to see this new portrait unveiled at the [Fitzwilliam Museum] in Cambridge today,” the couple’s tweet read.

Delighted to see this new portrait unveiled at the @FitzMuseum_UK in Cambridge today! 🎨 Jamie Coreth pic.twitter.com/36e9k4YOaN — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 23, 2022

The painting was originally commissioned in 2021, and was presented as a gift on Cambridgeshire County Day in 2022. The portrait’s unveiling comes at a time of transition for members of the House of Windsor, as Kate and William prepare to usher in a new era of the modern monarchy. The couple has already taken on greater responsibilities over the course of the last few years, and this portrait offers a look at the young couple, both now 40 years old, with a determined look toward the future.

More than anything, the portrait also shows the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as a united front, which they’ve maintained through a difficult few years. We’re sure this is only the first of many portraits featuring the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge together. Now, if you’ll excuse us, we’re booking our tickets to see the portrait in person!

