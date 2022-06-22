Ivanka Trump Reportedly Continued to Push Election Fraud Lies Weeks After She’d Privately Accepted the Results

Ivanka Trump seemed pretty firm in her decision to accept the election results when she testified under oath before the House January 6 committee. Now her testimony is coming into question as new reports of her questioning whether Joe Biden won surfaced in footage from British filmmaker Alex Holder, who is making a documentary on the Trump family.

In footage viewed by The New York Times, Ivanka reportedly says to the film crew that dad Donald Trump should “continue to fight until every legal remedy is exhausted” and that “the sanctity of our elections” was at stake. This moment was recorded in mid-December 2020, which curiously defies the actions Ivanka, and husband Jared Kushner were taking. By early December 2020, they were securing their post-Washington, D.C. home in Miami, Florida, and Kushner was taking “an online MasterClass on how to write a book, taught by the prolific best-selling novelist James Patterson” because he wanted to write a memoir about his time in the White House.

Former President Donald Trump took aim at Ivanka Trump's televised comments in a new Truth Social post. https://t.co/5lY81IJHWq — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 10, 2022

It’s almost as if Ivanka was living a double life — one in which she understood that her father lost the election and it was time to make future plans, and then another in which she appeased her father’s narrative in front of documentary cameras. Her deposition to the select committee made it clear that she was convinced by then-Attorney General William Barr that calling the race for Joe Biden was the correct outcome of the election. “It affected my perspective,” she said in her testimonial video. “I respect Attorney General Barr, so I accepted what he was saying.”

Yet the documentary interview tells a different story — and Ivanka is going to have to explain what the actual truth is. The House January 6 committee now has her on-record contradicting herself when she trumpeted Donald Trump talking points like “every single vote needs to be counted and needs to be heard, and he campaigned for the voiceless,” per The New York Times. In the documentary interview, she continued, “And he has to take on this fight. Look, you fight for what you love the most and he loves this country, and he loves this country’s people, and he wants to make sure that their voice is, is heard and not muted.”

Ivanka has yet to make a public comment about the media outlet’s revelations, but it feels like a serious departure from her deposition. Now, that’s an interesting twist to the story.

