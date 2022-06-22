Tarek & Heather El Moussa Are Putting Their Newlywed Lives On Air With New HGTV Reality Series

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa announced some major news to their fans on Wednesday – something everyone was probably expecting since it’s the next step in their lives. (And no, it’s not a baby.) The real estate duo is taking their personal and professional lives to HGTV with a new reality show, The Flipping El Moussas, and not only are they starring in it, but they are also executive producing the series.

Heather shared some insider details with her Instagram followers about the eight-episode docu-series debuting in 2023. Mentioning that “filming is already underway,” she discussed in the caption how their work life will be featured. “Bringing our expertise together from each of our worlds has been so much fun,” the reality star wrote. “We are working on all new flipping projects – from multi-million dollar homes in Los Angeles to a tiny cabin in Big Bear, California, and everything in between that we cannot wait to share with you!”

Of course, it’s not a true reality show without featuring their home life, which should excite fans who love to see newly married couple behind the scenes. “We’ll also be giving a little peek into our everyday lives with the kids, our loved ones and our journey to grow our family,” Heather added. It sounds like TV viewers will see their IVF journey and catch a glimpse of Tarek’s children Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, from his former marriage to Christina Hall.

There’s no word if this HGTV series will prevent Heather from appearing on Netflix’s successful show, Selling Sunset, but we’ve seen Tarek make a cameo or two over several seasons. Heather mentioned that having their own series was one of their “goals” as newlyweds, and now that goal is a happy reality.

