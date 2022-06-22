Prince William Is Reportedly Refusing to Pretend ‘Everything’s A-OK’ With Prince Harry Anymore

Prince William and Prince Harry are not seeing eye to eye anymore because their lives are on totally different trajectories. While it seems both of them are happy on their current paths, the Duke of Cambridge might not be open to reconciling the family feud at this point.

One of the biggest issues plaguing the brothers is the fact that William feels that “the trust between them is strained” after Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, per an Us Weekly source. There’s also the problem surrounding the Duke of Sussex’s upcoming memoir, the royal family is concerned about the tales he might tell. “William does not want his brother writing a book on the royal family,” the insider added about the heir to the throne’s concern that they’ve been “burned so many times” by Harry. “They’ll never recover from the damage that has been done.”

Prince Charles and Prince Harry's reunion in the United Kingdom didn't exactly relieve all tension in the royal family. https://t.co/hBDn4bri9j — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 21, 2022

That’s why William and Kate Middleton reportedly stayed busy during the Platinum Jubilee festivities and didn’t make time for Harry and Meghan, even if it was a great opportunity for the cousins to get together. The family source believes that William is willing to be “civil to a point,” but he’s done with any public charades that they’ve reconciled. “He’s not going to play happy families with them again or pretend that everything’s A-OK when it’s anything but,” they said.

While the insider maintains William “still loves his little brother,” it feels like the gulf keeps getting wider between them. There aren’t many reasons for the families to visit each other either now that the Platinum Jubilee has wrapped up, so mending the relationship might be a low priority while both William and Harry are busy pursuing their own interests.

