Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Summer on Deck

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Prince William Is Reportedly Refusing to Pretend ‘Everything’s A-OK’ With Prince Harry Anymore

Kristyn Burtt
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Plus Icon
Prince Harry, Prince William James Whatling/MEGA.
Prince William's Relationship With Harry Might
Prince William's Relationship With Harry Might
Prince William's Relationship With Harry Might
Prince William's Relationship With Harry Might
View Gallery 33 Images

Prince William and Prince Harry are not seeing eye to eye anymore because their lives are on totally different trajectories. While it seems both of them are happy on their current paths, the Duke of Cambridge might not be open to reconciling the family feud at this point.

One of the biggest issues plaguing the brothers is the fact that William feels that “the trust between them is strained” after Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, per an Us Weekly source. There’s also the problem surrounding the Duke of Sussex’s upcoming memoir, the royal family is concerned about the tales he might tell. “William does not want his brother writing a book on the royal family,” the insider added about the heir to the throne’s concern that they’ve been “burned so many times” by Harry. “They’ll never recover from the damage that has been done.”

That’s why William and Kate Middleton reportedly stayed busy during the Platinum Jubilee festivities and didn’t make time for Harry and Meghan, even if it was a great opportunity for the cousins to get together. The family source believes that William is willing to be “civil to a point,” but he’s done with any public charades that they’ve reconciled. “He’s not going to play happy families with them again or pretend that everything’s A-OK when it’s anything but,” they said.

While the insider maintains William “still loves his little brother,” it feels like the gulf keeps getting wider between them. There aren’t many reasons for the families to visit each other either now that the Platinum Jubilee has wrapped up, so mending the relationship might be a low priority while both William and Harry are busy pursuing their own interests.

Before you go, click here to see the best photos of Princess Diana playing with William and Harry.

Princess Diana, William Harry Prince Philip

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad