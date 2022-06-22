The Obamas’ Podcasts Have a New Home on Audible — Here’s How to Listen For Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama have kept quite busy with a number of projects since leaving the White House. Between writing books, speaking engagements, and watching their two daughters mature into young adults, the Obamas have definitely had their plate full — and it’s about to grow even more. The couple’s media company, Higher Ground, has a new home at Audible, Amazon’s audio storytelling platform. If you’ve been curious about this Amazon add-on, now’s the perfect time to check it out with a 3-month or 30-day free trial.

Before we dive into everything Amazon’s Audible has to offer, let’s break down what listeners can expect from the Obamas’ new, multiyear deal with the platform. According to a statement shared in part by Variety, Higher Ground’s shows “will reflect the companies’ shared mission to tell meaningful and entertaining stories that elevate diverse voices and experiences.” The news comes following the end of the Obamas’ deal with Spotify, which was originally agreed on in 2019.

