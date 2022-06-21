Elon Musk’s Daughter Revealed the Rocky Status of Their Relationship in Telling Court Filing

Elon Musk is a divisive public figure, who rarely shies away from a dispute, but most of the time, it isn’t coming from a family member. The Tesla founder’s transgender daughter has filed court documents in Los Angeles County to change her full name (yes, dropping Musk for good) and legally declare her gender identity.

These aren’t your ordinary court papers, according to TMZ who obtained the documents, it signals a rift between father and daughter. Xavier Musk, her name at birth, is ready to legally change her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson. The filing states that Wilson, who turned 18 in April, has a very clear reason for the name change, writing, “Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.” There it is in black and white, there is some sort of dispute going on between them.

"I had a weird childhood," my 18 year old said to me. "I can't believe I'm as normal-seeming as I am." I said, "I'm very proud of you." "I'm proud of myself!" — Justine Musk (@justinemusk) June 20, 2022

The teen also has the support of mom Justine Musk, who was married to Elon from 2000 until 2008. She tweeted a poignant exchange she had with her daughter on June 20, the same day the court documents were filed. “‘I had a weird childhood,’ my 18 year old said to me. ‘I can’t believe I’m as normal-seeming as I am,'” the tweet reads, “I said, ‘I’m very proud of you.’” The best part is how Justine recalls the interaction ending with Wilson sharing, “‘I’m proud of myself!'”

While Elon has not commented on the filing, it’s only fitting that his ex-wife shared that beautiful exchange on Twitter, the app he’s trying to buy. He has, in the past, made some not-so-supportive comments about the transgender community, tweeting in December 2020, “I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare.” It’s also going to be hard to explain to his daughter why he also chose to join the Republican Party, a group that is actively seeking to take away their rights with transphobic legislation. It’s a very tangled web the SpaceX entrepreneur weaves, and his daughter is actively separating herself from him.

