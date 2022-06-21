Khloé Kardashian May Be Making a Pointed Change in Her Dating Choices After Tristan Thompson Split

After her roller-coaster romance with Tristan Thompson, which had more downs than ups, Khloé Kardashian’s dating life is a hot topic of conversation. There are reports that older sister Kim Kardashian played matchmaker at a recent dinner party, but the Good American founder has a different perspective on the situation.

The rumors have been all over the place that Khloé found herself a new NBA player, via Deux Moi and reposted by the Kardashian Social fan account on Instagram, but Page Six thinks it’s someone very different from an athlete. A source told the outlet that the reality star “is early stages” of dating a private equity investor — a very big change from her string of basketball players including Thompson, ex-husband Lamar Odom, and James Harding. That dating profile hasn’t worked out so well for her in the past, so moving on to a different type of man is probably in her best interest.

Her sisters have both gone in a fresh direction with their dating lives — Kourtney with husband Travis Barker, and Kim with Pete Davidson, and they seem pretty happy. Perhaps Khloé is taking a page from their romantic playbook? Well, don’t hold your breath that she has a new man in her life just yet. She chimed in the comments on the fan site to set the record straight about the rumored NBA player boyfriend — or any current man in her life. “Definitely NOT True !!! I love you! Thank you for the nice wishes but I am not seeing a soul,” she revealed. “I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for awhile.”

Khloé is telling us all she’s dating herself — a little love, self-care, and quality time with her daughter, True. That might be the healthiest thing for her to do after having to relive the Thompson paternity case in the final few episodes of The Kardashians. He caused a lot of trauma, and she deserves peace and happiness within herself before she heads out into the dating world again.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity couples who have stayed together after cheating scandals.