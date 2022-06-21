Eva Longoria Has Fans Losing It Over Her Toned & Confident Bikini Pic

Eva Longoria is truly a radiant queen, showing fans this super sexy (and super toned) snapshot of her by the pool. On June 19th, Longoria made everyone’s jaws drop with a sunny bikini photo on her Instagram page. She posted the stunning snapshot of herself enjoying the sun with the caption: “A little sol never hurt nobody.”

In the photo, we see Longoria wearing a vibrant yellow bikini while showing off her toned physique, relaxing to the max in a scenic pool area. She looks absolutely gorgeous while she’s tanning and basking in the sunlight. Longoria is no stranger to the sexy snapshot, frequently posting some sizzling photos of her rocking a new ensemble or swimsuit.

Fans flooded her comment section, saying things like “Gorgeous” and “You are a dream ❤️❤️❤️.”

The entrepreneur and actress is a big fitness fanatic, frequently sharing her workout routines and wellness must-haves to fans. Along with loving fitness, Longoria actually loves aging. She previously told Prevention earlier this year that she views aging as both an inevitability and a privilege. “It’s inevitable and it’s happening. So I don’t think we should fight it too hard. I associate aging with wisdom and experience and maturity,” she said. “For me, I lean into it. So I kind of have a different approach.”

She also previously told SheKnows that she believes women should be more grateful for their bodies. “We’re so hard on our bodies as women. I think when your body hears that negativity, it could be toxic,” she added. “Words create emotional poison, so be sure to thank your body. Be grateful to your body.”

