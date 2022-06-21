Prince Charles’ Jubilee Meeting Reportedly Wasn’t the Warm Reunion Harry Was Hoping For

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There were a lot of expectations placed upon the reunion of Prince Harry and the royal family during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. Perhaps it was the hope that his children with Meghan Markle, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, would soften the feud and they would be able to move forward, but it seems like the relationship is frostier than ever.

While the couple was in town for the monumental celebration, Harry and Meghan reportedly visited Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall’s Clarence House residence — and one royal expert told OK! magazine that things didn’t go as smoothly as planned. Calling the meeting “perfunctory,” Christopher Andersen, author of Game of Crowns: Elizabeth, Camilla, Kate, and the Throne, revealed that “there was no real breakthrough” between father and son. “And I have a feeling that Prince Harry definitely went there hoping for some sort of rapprochement but there were no touchy-feely vibes coming back in his direction,” he said. “So, I think the curtain has come down.”

Prince Harry and Prince William's reported rift stems from leading vastly different lives. https://t.co/MhLRPOaTkC — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 20, 2022

That news isn’t surprising given the fact that the couple only had a brief meeting with the Queen to introduce her to Lilibet and Prince William and Kate Middleton made no effort for the cousins to get together while the Sussexes were in town. Anderson thinks that the saddest part of the feud is that William and Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, would be “heartbroken by this” turn of events. “She would have understood why Harry would have wanted to make his own life and wanted to go to California,” he added.

The chilly relationship comes down to different points of view when it comes to their royal titles — one son is in line to the throne like his father, and the other doesn’t have the same passion for being a senior royal and struck out on his own. Both are meaningful paths, but neither Harry nor Charles (and William) can find any common ground at this point, which is only making their relationship harder, not easier.

Before you go, click here to see more photos from Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.