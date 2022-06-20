Gwen Stefani Thanks God For Blake Shelton & Shares a Rare Photo of Her 3 Sons in Father’s Day Post

Gwen Stefani is not only appreciative of husband Blake Shelton for the love he gives her, but also for the care he’s given her three sons, Kingston, 16, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8, from her previous marriage to Gavin Rossdale. On Father’s Day, the “Hollaback Girl” singer posted a rare snapshot of the entire family sharing a laugh together.

The black and white image has Apollo making a campy face as he’s flanked by Shelton and Stefani on either side. Kingston looks all grown up as he stands behind his stepdad, and Zuma has a mischievous smile as he looks off in the distance. The pop star captioned the Father’s Day tribute, “happy father’s day @blakeshelton we all love u sooooo much. god really gave me you for the ups and downs gx.” That wasn’t the only photo she shared, Stefani made sure to include other moments with Shelton cuddling, napping, and horsing around with her boys, especially with the two younger ones who seem to look up to him.

The Voice judge has often discussed that he’s “very serious” about his role as a stepdad to Stefani’s kids because he had a great role model growing up. “I have a stepfather in my life who’s one of my heroes,” he told KFROG’s The Ride with Kimo & Heather. “I love my stepfather, and I look up to him and he’s like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life for how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be.” Shelton didn’t know it at the time, but his stepfather offered him a wonderful blueprint for Stefani’s three boys to enter his life.

And from the looks of it, the three boys see Shelton as their bonus dad because he adds a lot of love to their world, in addition to what Stefani and Rossdale already bring to the table as parents.

