Princess Charlene Dazzles in a Dramatic Green Gown on Her First Red Carpet Since COVID-19

Many stars arrived at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival this past weekend, from Jane Seymour to Jason Priestley. However, royalty also decided to pop their heads in the red carpet event — specifically, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco. Both dazzled the red carpet, but Charlene truly looked like a goddess when she stepped out for the event.

Charlene turned heads when she arrived in an emerald, one-shoulder gown designed by Lanvin. She paired the ruffled dress with gold heels, a matching gold clutch, and statement jewels from Van Cleef & Arpels. Wherever she went, everyone has hypnotized by her and her dress’s flowing train.

Princess Charlene, Prince Albert II Sipa USA via AP.

The Princess also rocked a gorgeous pixie cut, with her white, platinum hair glowing throughout the star-studded night. While she’s rocked shorter hair for quite some time, we’re loving this edgy yet delicate haircut.

Throughout the event, she was talking to the crowd, taking selfies, and having a great time with her husband. Albert is an honorary president of the event, so it’s perfect that the pair showed up for the opening ceremony.

Charlene used to go to so many red carpet events until 2021 when she nearly died from a mysterious illness she contracted while on a family vacation in South Africa. Then, after she was recovering, the Olympic swimmer was diagnosed with COVID-19 in June 2022.

However, it seems she’s made wonderful strides and is back to turning heads on the red carpet.

Before you go, click here to learn more about the royal family of Monaco.

