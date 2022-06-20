Meghan Markle’s Bullying Report Might Not See the Light of Day if Buckingham Palace Has Their Way

With so many events happening in the royal family, it’s hard to keep up with a few details that have been swept under the rug, like the Meghan Markle bullying report. The saga goes back to March 2021, when a story leaked out that the Duchess of Sussex was accused of not treating several palace staff members well. It should also be noted that this incident came to light just days ahead of the Oprah Winfrey interview, so for some royal supporters, it was curious timing.

Now, The Sunday Times is reporting that the investigation, run by an independent law firm, has been completed and will never see the light of day. Buckingham Palace is apparently not going to make any statement about the conclusion of the inquiry, but sources are saying the report is officially “buried” because they want to “limit tensions between the Sussexes and the palace.” However, the monarchy will be “improving the policies and procedures,” even though the public will not receive further information on exactly what that means.

The original October 2018 report alleged that Meghan “drove two personal assistants out of the household and was undermining the confidence of a third staff member.” The Sussexes fought back and called the situation a “calculated smear campaign,” and it looks like many Twitter users agree with them. The hashtag, #RoyalFamilyLied” was trending globally after The Sunday Times article was released this weekend. Meghan supporters believe the royal family is purposely hiding the truth because she never did anything wrong in the first place. “No one has a negative thing to say about meghan from before she got married,” one account wrote. “She gets married into a family with a history of abuse, backstabbing, manipulation and jealously and she’s all of a sudden an agent of chaos that managed to bully the entire monarchy?” Another added, “The British Royal Family were loud and wrong with their bullying allegations, but yet silent with the results.”

Whether Meghan is exonerated or not, we probably will never know from official sources, but the court of public opinion is loud and clear on social media. It likely won’t change minds because everyone has already taken a side, but the palace feels like they don’t want to stoke the flames any more with the results of that report.

