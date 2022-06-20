Zooey Deschanel Shouts Out Ex Jacob Pechenik Along With a Rare Photo of Their Kids For Father’s Day

Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott, and Deschanel’s ex-husband Jacob Pechenik were co-parenting goals this past Father’s Day. On June 19, for Father’s Day, Deschanel posted a touching photo of the two biggest men in her life and her children on her Instagram.

The New Girl star posted the super-sweet tribute photo on Instagram. She posted it with the caption, “So thankful my kids have these two awesome guys in their lives: @jonathanscott and their dad @jacobpechenik.”

In the adorable photo, we see her kids on Pechenik and Scott’s shoulders while they’re all giddy with joy in the backyard. Papa Pechenik even commented under the post, saying: “🙏 ❤️ It’s my absolute greatest privilege.”

Pechenik also posted another Father’s Day post of his own, posting a smiley pic of him and his kiddos. He posted the photo with the caption: “There is nothing more magical than being a father! Happy Dad day everyone!”

We’re obsessed with this blended family, co-parenting lovefest! Everyone looks so happy and relaxed here. You can obviously tell they all had a great Father’s Day celebration.

Now rumors spread that Deschanel and producer Pechenik were dating in 2014, with them confirming their engagement in early 2015. They secretly wed later that year and welcomed two children named Elsie Otter, 6, and Charlie Wolf, 5.

They separated in 2019, with the divorce finalizing in June 2020. However, the two continue to co-parent, with Deschanel’s loving beau of two years Scott being an amazing father figure as well.

In a previous interview with Redbook, Deschanel talked about how she took a bit of a step back from her career to focus on being a mother and how it helped her so much.”I’ve slowed things down a bit. I think it’s good for your whole self — your creative self, your professional self, and just your soul — to take a little time for yourself and your family,” she said. “You can spend your whole life going after things, but I think you risk missing out on some really powerful self-reflection.”

