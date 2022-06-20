Prince William Reportedly Thinks Harry Has Been ‘Sucked Into an Alien World’ as Their Feud Continues

Prince William is turning 40 years old on June 21, and it’s a time of reflection for him as he enters a new decade. While his marriage to Kate Middleton is reportedly going strong, there is still sadness around his current relationship with his brother, Prince Harry.

Their simmering feud doesn’t seem to be reaching a conclusion any time soon, after they apparently didn’t interact over Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee weekend. While there may not have been much time to get together because of the festivities, William and Harry are leading vastly different lives. A royal source believes that the brothers both have “to find some common ground again” if they want to repair their relationship. However, it sounds like there is a vast canyon between them right now. “Truthfully, William thinks Harry has been sucked into an alien world and there’s f*** all he can do about it,” they told the Daily Mail. “But he does want Harry to be happy, and if he stops throwing dust in their faces, then maybe he will find a way to forgive and forget.”

It’s easy just to blame Harry for this situation, but the insider thinks that “both have to admit fault” in their share of the fallout. That’s a fair assessment since the royal family is clearly upset that “the family laundry is being aired on a global scale” while the palace needs to understand that Harry wants to live out his passions — and that doesn’t involve a senior role. At some point, they will hopefully find a way to accept each other’s differences, but for now, their relationship doesn’t seem to be on the mend.

While one source is sympathetic to William’s viewpoint, calling him “absolutely allergic to drama,” there is another insider who feels like this was going to play out eventually — with or without Meghan Markle by Harry’s side. “In some ways, it’s not like any of this was a surprise,” the second source added. “Harry always had concerns about life within the Royal Family.” So the brothers might be at a current impasse, but both royal watchers are in agreement that this is a temporary situation. They don’t know how long it will last, but the hope for a reconciliation is there.

