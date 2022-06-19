Meghan Markle’s Denim Outfit Is Perfect for Summertime — See These Stylish Dupes Starting at Only $26

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Denim? For Summer? Now that’s groundbreaking. (Did you enjoy our reference?) Yet again, Meghan Markle wore a stunning outfit that has the internet abuzz. While supporting her beau Prince Harry at a polo match in Santa Barbara, Calif. she wore a super-cute outfit that knocked out socks off. On June 17, Meghan looked radiant in this perfect summertime outfit. See the photos below!

Prince Harry gets emotional after losing his polo match while Meghan Markle supports him from the sidelines Garrett Alan Cheen / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342

Prince Harry gets emotional after losing his polo match while Meghan Markle supports him from the sidelines Garrett Alan Cheen / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342

Prince Harry gets emotional after losing his polo match while Meghan Markle supports him from the sidelines Garrett Alan Cheen / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342

During the event, Meghan rocked some mid-thigh level denim shorts with a light wash denim button-down. She wore delicate jewelry, black sunglasses, and put her hair up in a delicate ponytail.

While we don’t know the exact designers behind her look, we can infer that they’re a bit pricey. No matter, though, because we found some amazing dupes on Amazon and Nordstrom starting at only $26. Whether you’re fawning over her top or need to get a dupe for the shorts, we got you covered.

Rock denim just like Meghan this summer with these stylish dupes below!

Vetinee Women’s Button Down — $34.99

Courtesy of Vetinee Vetinee.

This gorgeous dupe has a relaxed collar and light wash, which will fit perfectly with any summer outfit you choose.

Vetinee Women's Button Down $34.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Levi’s Women’s Ultimate Western Shirt — $42.56, originally $59.50

Courteys of Levi’s Levi's.

With intricate detailing and a classic, chic look, this Levi’s button-down is one of the closest dupes we could find!

Levi's Women's Ultimate Western Shirt $42.56, originally $59.50 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Wit & Wisdom ‘Ab’Solution High Waist Raw Hem Denim Shorts — $68.00

Courtesy of Fuinloth Fuinloth.

Both high-waisted and stretchy, these stylish jorts are perfect for those extra-hot days you still want to look fashionable at.

Fuinloth Women's Denim Shorts $25.99, originally $35.99 Buy now Sign Up

Fuinloth Women’s Denim Shorts — $25.99, originally $35.99

Courtesy of Wit & Wisdom Wit & Wisdom.

With lifting fibers and a high waist, these denim shorts will easily become your favorite bottoms for either going out or staying comfy.

Wit & Wisdom 'Ab'Solution High Waist Raw Hem Denim Shorts $68.00 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, click here to see Meghan Markle’s best fashion moments as a royal.

