Bruce Willis’ Daughter Tallulah Channels This Beloved 1990s Character in a Rare & Revealing Photo

While Bruce Willis’ daughter Tallulah Willis rarely posts on social media, but when she does, it’s always something both cool and sexy. This time, she’s emulating a beloved 1990s character, fully immersed in the costume. Any guesses? Hint: it’s one of Isabella Rossellini’s most beloved characters from a 1992 film.

On June 18, Tallulah uploaded a photo of herself to her Instagram that has people turning heads. For Rossellini’s 70th birthday, Tallulah posted a photo of herself dressed up as one of Rossellini’s iconic characters, captioning it: “Rossellini Forever #happy70th.”

In the photo, we see Tallulah looking unbelievably gorgeous in this sexy ensemble based on Rossellini’s character Lisle Von Rhuman in the 1992 cult-classic Death Becomes Her. For good measure, Tallulah added a screen-cap of Rossellini from the movie — and the resemblance is insane.

Starring Tallulah’s papa Bruce, Goldie Hawn, and Meryl Streep, Death Becomes Her follows a pair of bitter rivals who constantly try to outdo one another and end up drinking immortality potions. Rossellini plays a socialite who has the key to the fountain of youth, garnering a following for her archetypal character (and her marvelous wardrobe!)

As we said, Tallulah rarely posts on social media, being arguably the most low-key out of her older siblings Rumer and Scout. While her sisters are more in the entertainment industry, Tallulah seems to work on her eye-catching art and making chic clothing.

Tallulah also got engaged in May 2021 to longtime partner Dillon Buss, taking the news to social media.

Tallulah is Demi Moore and Bruce’s youngest child at 28 years old, welcoming two other daughters before her named Rumer, 33, and Scout, 30, during their marriage. She’s also a loving older sister to her half-siblings Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8.

