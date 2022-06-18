Princess Diana Allegedly Had a Crush on a Popular 1980s Singer Who Frequently Called Her ‘My Darling’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s not a big secret that Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage was an unhappy one. So it’s not a surprise Diana allegedly developed a crush on one of her A-list friends back in the 1980s — specifically with George Michael.

In the upcoming biography by James Gavin called George Michael: A Life, he explores a myriad of aspects of the late singer’s life — including his relationship with Diana. They were quite close, bonding over the fact that they both found fame at a very young age. The WHAM! singer and Diana were so close that they would share many secrets. She even would call him at home and he would refer to her as “my darling.”

Now Michael was closeted at the time and Diana, not knowing this, was allegedly smitten with him. Gavrin wrote, per People: “In attendance was England’s most distinguished rock-star groupie, Princess Diana. According to the Daily Mirror, Diana allowed that she found Michael ‘very gorgeous.’ Michael issued a public response: ‘Thank you, ma’am—you’re pretty smashing yourself.’ Thus began the awkward 12-year friendship between a smitten aristocrat and a closeted sex idol.”

Their bond became stronger when Michael headlined her first annual Concert of Hope to raise money for HIV/AIDS prevention on World AIDS Day.

They remained close for over a decade, and he called her “my darling” during their last phone call before her death on Aug. 31, 1997.

Per Gavin’s novel, Michael remained loyal to Diana and her children William and Harry. In fact, he worked tirelessly on a wedding gift for William: “In 2011, nearly 14 years after Princess Diana’s death, Michael worked on a special gift for her son, Prince William, and his bride Kate Middleton, ahead of their April 29 wedding. It was, in part, to make up for once turning down the royal’s childhood request.”

The childhood request was that William wanted Michael to sing with Elton John at a Christmas party, but Michael refused at the time.

Michael passed away at the young age of 53 in his home on Christmas morning 2016.

