Elizabeth Hurley Enchants Fans as She Twirls Around in Her ‘Favorite Bikini’

Elizabeth Hurley once again turns everyone’s heads as she rocks another sexy bikini on Instagram. On June 17, Hurley posted a video of herself looking sensational in her “favorite” bikini, captioning the video: “My favourite Ebony bikini is 30% off this weekend only on www.elizabethhurley.com ❤️❤️❤️.”

In the video, we see Hurley jumping and twirling around in the chained black number. She also talks to her fans, saying to the camera: “This is my favorite Ebony bikini, and it’s 30 percent off this weekend only. Catch it while you can.”

Hurley’s devoted fans left swarms of flame emojis, heart-eye emojis, and compliments ranging from “you’re drop-dead gorgeous” to “stunning as always!”

When you go onto Hurley’s site Elizabeth Hurley Beach, you see so many of the stunning bikinis she’s worn over the years, including her “favorite” Ebony bikini that’s on sale. She’s worn this sexy ensemble many times, so we have no doubt the piece will sell out fast.

Hurley founded her famous beachwear line in 2005, making beachwear for fashion-conscious girls and women who love luxurious staples for the summertime. She’s posed in numerous bikinis from the line, showing off her incredible body to remind everyone that age is just a number.

Speaking of aging, Hurley’s whole mindset around aging is refreshingly kind. She previously said in an interview with Healthy Living Magazine, that the key is to “be kinder and nicer to yourself.” The Bedazzled star said, “There’s zero point in dreading anything inevitable and I never have. Much better to concentrate on what you can change. The kinder and nicer you are to yourself and those around you will make you glow from within — no matter what birthday you hit.”

