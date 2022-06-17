Nicole Kidman & Tom Cruise’s Son Connor Enjoys a Rare Hollywood Evening Out at Trendy Restaurant

While dad Tom Cruise is breaking box office records this summer for Top Gun: Maverick, son Connor Cruise has mostly stayed out of the spotlight — until now. The 27-year-old Florida-based child of Cruise ,and ex-wife Nicole Kidman, made a rare appearance on the West Coast on Wednesday night.

Connor was spotted at the Santa Monica, California Italian eatery, Capo, with another celebrity friend, The Sandlot star Patrick Renna. They were having a guys’ night out, along with a third friend. (See the photos HERE.) He kept his look casual with dark pants, a white t-shirt, and a black and gray flannel shirt. According to an E! News source, the trio hung out on the sidewalk at the end of the meal before they departed and seemed to be “in a good mood” Who wouldn’t be happy after a delicious plate of pasta?

It’s surprising to see Connor in Los Angeles since he enjoys his life close to the Church of Scientology headquarters in Clearwater, Florida. He spends his time as an avid recreational fisherman and grilling delicious meals at his residence. He was last spotted with his über-famous dad at the San Francisco Giants versus the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game last October where their presence caused quite a commotion — we don’t even know if they were even able to enjoy the game.

As the youngest child of Tom and Kidman, he has remained close to his dad after his parents’ divorce in 2001. Kidman seems to have a connection to daughter Bella, 29, who uses Kidman Cruise as her last name, but there is rarely a mention of Connor. The Big Little Lies star has always been diplomatic about her relationship with her oldest kids, and she keeps private about their choices. “They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions,” she told Who magazine in 2018. “They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them.”

Before you go, click here to see celebrity kids who are all grown up.