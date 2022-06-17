Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gives Her Stunning Bikini Snapshot a Reproductive Rights Twist

Bill Gates’ youngest daughter, Phoebe, only recently started to step out into the spotlight, but she’s proving to be a powerful voice at such a young age. The 19-year-old college student shared a gorgeous bikini photo that discussed the likely overturn of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court.

Wearing a white bikini that showed off her athletic figure, she made sure that her followers’ eyes saw the message on her stunning snapshot. “My Body, My Choice” reads the text by her fit physique. She added more context to her thoughts with a poignant caption about her reproductive rights beliefs. “I’m not shy about my body and/or telling you to keep your bans off of it. Every person deserves access to sexual and reproductive health care,” she wrote. “Right now, the Supreme Court is prepared to end the constitutional right to abortion. Join me and millions of other women in our fight for this basic human right. @PlannedParenthood #BansOffOurBodies”

Her older sister, Jennifer, jumped in the comments in support of her message, writing, “Yessss P!” The teen is a former ballet dancer and current Stanford University student, so she’s just starting to find her voice in the public eye. In the past, she preferred to keep a lower profile compared to her big sis, but it looks like that is about to change with her latest Instagram post. It’s something her parents, including mom Melinda French Gates, have prepared her for as a child of billionaires.

Her dad even explained how they are setting their kids up for success through education, not through an endless supply of cash. “Our kids will receive a great education and some money so they are never going to be poorly off but they’ll go out and have their own career,” Bill to CBS This Morning. “It’s not a favor to kids to have them have huge sums of wealth. It distorts anything they might do, creating their own path.” It looks like Phoebe is discovering her path, and sharing that reproductive rights are an important topic to her.

