Rachel Bilson’s Breakup With Bill Hader Is Relatable to Anyone Who Has Ever Experienced Heartbreak

Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader were a relatively under-the-radar couple in Hollywood because much of their romance and breakup happened during the pandemic. That doesn’t mean their split hurt any less, and the former OC star is revealing how painful it was for her.

Actress Aubrey Plaza stopped by Bilson’s podcast, Broad Ideas, when the Hader conversation came up. Besides shocking Plaza with the news that the couple even dated in the first place, the Hart of Dixie actress confirmed how serious it was, saying, “We dated. I went to the f**king Golden Globes.” That was in January 2020, by July, the duo went their separate ways. This isn’t the first time Bilson has addressed the breakup, she also talked about it with Mandy Moore on her June 6 episode.

Even though she kept Hader’s name out of the discussion, she revealed that she “could not leave my house” since the pandemic was raging when the split occurred. Bilson admitted that the quarantine period left her with “nothing else to do but sit in it, and deal with it and feel it.” We’ve all been there at some point in our lives having to confront a romantic loss and try to move forward no matter how much our heart hurts. Calling the breakup “harder than childbirth,” Bilson truly was in deep with Hader, making it sound like the split wasn’t her idea.

Even though that time in her life “hurt like a motherf**ker,” the 40-year-old star is grateful she had the opportunity to grapple with her sadness about the split. She added, “If you actually face it, you can come out of it and be like, ‘OK, I did that and I’m ready for the next thing.'” Hader has reportedly moved on with actress Anna Kendrick, so perhaps Bilson decided to talk about their breakup publicly so she too can look forward to what lies ahead.

