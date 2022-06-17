Kate Middleton Looks Picture Perfect in Polka Dots Despite Sweltering Heat at Royal Ascot

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We don’t know how Kate Middleton does it, but she looked fabulous in a heatwave as she and husband Prince William made their debut at Royal Ascot on Friday. The couple led the royal procession as Queen Elizabeth II opted out due the sweltering 90-degree heat — and we don’t blame her for staying home.

It was Kate’s outfit that stole the show, and followed the strict Royal Ascot wardrobe guidelines, with her Alessandra Rich polka-dot dress, which she paired with a brown hat. Her hair was styled in a gorgeous low bun to keep it off her neck on such a hot day. The look was completed with stunning diamond and pearl drop earrings that were once part of Princess Diana’s jewelry collection.

To get a look similar to Kate’s, since the Alessandra Rich dress is already sold out, we found a fabulous dupe that would work at any time of the year. AIMCOO’s gorgeous V-neck, polka-dot dress has a comfy elastic waist accessorized with an adorable ruffle-layer hem. The best part of the lookalike Kate dress is the price: $20.99, making it the perfect outfit to fit any budget.

Here is where you can find a stylish (and affordable) dupe for Kate’s Royal Ascot look. The AIMCOO V-neck, polka-dot dress offers comfort and fashion in one dress that can be worn in any season — pair it with tights and boots for winter, or add strappy sandals for summer. The stunning dress can be a part of your wardrobe for only $20.99.

Organizers of the Royal Ascot loosened wardrobe guidelines once guests were inside the venue, posting on Twitter, “Update: The Dress Code for your Enclosure still applies for entry to Royal Ascot today. Following the Royal Procession, hats and jackets will be permitted to be removed due to the high temperatures expected.” Kate and William stayed fully dressed without breaking a sweat, braving the soaring temperatures in her long-sleeve dress and his top hat and tailcoat. We certainly admire them for their dedication to royal protocols and still looking so well put together.

