Ayesha Curry Gets Emotional With Husband Stephen as They Share a Loving PDA Moment After His NBA Win

It was a big night for basketball star Stephen Curry as he and the Golden State Warriors won their fourth NBA championship in eight years, but the Game 6 victory meant just as much to his wife, Ayesha Curry. After the final buzzer sounded in Game 6, Ayesha made her way to center court and find her MVP husband.

The couple found each other in a throng of players, reporters, and fans as they emotionally embraced in front of the cameras. They hugged tightly as Ayesha looked proudly into Steph’s eyes and shared a kiss — it’s not just his win, it’s a win for their entire family. There was another moment grabbed by a Twitter user that showed Ayesha lovingly cupping his face while sharing her excitement. The athlete hilariously tried to go in for a kiss several times, but she’s caught up in the thrilling significance of what he’s accomplished.

Steph, Ayesha and Dell Curry share a moment ❤️ pic.twitter.com/a8BIeFeyXE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 17, 2022

Ayesha has called herself “a passionate fan” of the game, joking to E!’s Daily Pop, “I can’t help myself.” Yet the couple, along with daughter Riley Elizabeth, 9, and sons, Ryan Carson, 6, and Canon W. Jack, 3, use dinner time at their home to bond when Steph isn’t out on the road. “I feel like it’s something that’s being lost in today’s society, that family meal around the table,” Ayesha explained. “And so I make it a point and that’s kind of my message that I’m sending to everybody is to gather ’round the table because that’s where relationships are built.”

With two huge careers (she’s got a lifestyle empire) in the family, the No. 1 priority in their lives is each other. “Because when you become a parent, you want to put your kids first, and we do,” she told Hello Giggles, “but we do it second to our relationship. Because ultimately, when our relationship is good, the kids are happy and they’re thriving, and our family life is good. We have to put that into perspective and realize that it’s not us being selfish, it’s making sure we set a strong foundation.” That strong foundation was on full display on Thursday as the couple relished (and smooched) in an exhilarating night for their entire family.

