Sarah Jessica Parker’s Son James Has the Exact Same Smile as Dad Matthew Broderick in New Party Photos

It was a father-son night out in New York City for Matthew Broderick and his oldest child, James Wilkie Broderick. The duo was celebrating Matthew’s Haute Living cover, and they made sure to dress sharp for the big occasion.

The 60-year-old actor wore a navy-blue check suit while his 19-year-old son kept it classic with a black suit. (See the photos HERE.)They posed side-by-side, and even though we think James Wilkie looks a lot like mom Sarah Jessica Parker, there’s one undeniable feature that he got from his dad: that adorable smile. It’s a mischievous half-grin that was captured by the cameras — like father, like son.

James Wilkie, who just finished his freshman year at Brown University, has been stepping into the spotlight a lot lately, unlike his younger twin sisters Marion Loretta Elwell and Tabitha Hodge, 12. They prefer to live a more private life (although we did get a rare glimpse of them at mom and dad’s Broadway opening recently). When he was in elementary school, Parker described her son as “very small, but [with a] personality [that] is 6 feet 4.” She told People that he is the one most likely to follow in his parents’ acting footsteps after he graduates.

For Matthew, the last two years of the pandemic brought about unexpected quality time with his kids — and he was happy to report it turned out to be a lovely experience. “I remember thinking, ‘What will that be like? Not realizing that the next two years would be life, [but] just with your family. So it was an experiment, and luckily, that aspect has been quite easy,” he shared in his Haute Living interview. “We don’t seem to get on each other’s nerves any more than usual, so that’s good.” It looks like that extra time bonded Matthew to James Wilkie even more, and he made for a great plus one at an industry event.

