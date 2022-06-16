If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Dolled up in Marilyn Monroe’s signature blonde Hollywood curls, bold eyebrows and lips, trademarked winged eyeliner, and iconic beauty mark, Ana de Armas looks hauntingly similar to Monroe in the first trailer of Netflix’s upcoming biopic, Blonde.

Based on Joyce Carol Oates’ best-selling novel of the same name, Blonde both brings some of Monroe’s most iconic moments to life and poignantly shows the internal conflict Monroe struggled with between her stage name as Marilyn and born identity as Norma Jeane. De Armas manages to stun both visually and emotionally in the short 46 seconds she’s featured in the movie’s trailer, including an eery rendition of Monroe’s “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” playing in the background.

Described as startling, disturbing, and “utterly feminist” by Oates herself, the controversial film directed by Andrew Dominik is already making waves — and it doesn’t even hit screens for several more months. According to Netflix, “Blonde boldly reimagines the life of one of Hollywood’s most enduring icons, Marilyn Monroe. From her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane, through her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements, Blonde blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening split between her public and private selves.”

The film carries an NC-17 rating due to the highly graphic sex scenes learned about earlier this year, which Dominik defends as necessary in order to shed light on Monroe’s lifelong struggles and tragic ending.

Blonde is set to release on Netflix this September 23.

