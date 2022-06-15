William & Kate’s Low-Key Move to Windsor Sidesteps Harry & Meghan’s Frogmore Cottage Uproar

Prince William and Kate Middleton are on the move! The couple and their three children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, are leaving the big city of London behind to move to smaller quarters in Windsor — a calculated downsizing strategy.

The Cambridges will reside at Adelaide Cottage, a four-bedroom home, that will not require any live-in staff. They reportedly chose to take over this property for financial reasons that may be tied to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s costly renovations (which they paid back) at Frogmore Cottage. “They were adamant they didn’t want anything too showy or anything that needed renovating or extra security so as not to be a burden on the taxpayer,” a source told The Sun. That remark seems pointedly aimed at the Sussexes, who still lease the place, so they have a home base when they are in the U.K.

The 2022 Royal Ascot was nothing short of excitement, celebration, and statement hat pieces. 🇬🇧 https://t.co/ifEYQF4CtL — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 15, 2022

The royal insider also made sure to note that the family will “pay rent from their private account” and the 200-year-old cottage is move-in ready. “All they need to do is move in some of their treasured furniture and possessions,” they added. With Prince Charles seeking to “slim down the monarchy” once he is king, William and Kate might have been looking at ways to cut costs for taxpayers and modernize perceptions of the palace.

By sidestepping any tabloid turmoil, it shows that the Cambridges are probably paying attention to the noise on social media. The royal family has spent the last two years embroiled in a family feud, Prince Andrew’s sex abuse case, and the death of Prince Philip, so finding a renovated and uncontroversial residence might have been top of mind for the couple. As the source noted, “This cottage is a stark difference to Harry and Meghan, who spent a fortune on Frogmore Cottage, and shows William and Kate are happy to live a frugal life.”

Before you go, click here to see more photos of Prince William & Kate Middleton through the years.