Andie MacDowell Loves Being 64, Revealing ‘This Is the Time of My Life’

Andie MacDowell isn’t shying away from her 64 years one bit — she’s embracing all of the joy and freedom that comes with this season of life. Her gorgeous silver-gray hair was also inspired by one of her family members: her older sister.

The actress revealed to People that her sister’s “full-on silver” made her “jealous” because “she looked so much more beautiful” with that shade of hair. When the pandemic hit, it gave the L’Oréal Paris international spokeswoman time to reassess her hair situation. “During COVID, I could see the roots with my face and with my skin and my eyes, and I liked it,” she admitted. “I felt that I would be happier. And I am happier. I really like it.”

Andie MacDowell gets real about embracing aging (the same way men do) and hopes other women can experience this freedom as well. https://t.co/ATAiPSNmsu — SheKnows (@SheKnows) May 12, 2022

Fans have been raving about how stunning she looks and applauding her for making a choice that works for her — MacDowell doesn’t have to conform to any beauty standard set by society. This perspective is also allowing her to celebrate her 60s in a refreshing way. “I’m 64, and this is the time of my life,” she said. “Eventually, I’m going to be silver. And I wanted to have this experience of feeling what it is.”

MacDowell is also passing those life lessons down to her daughters, Rainey Qualley, 32, and Margaret Qualley, 27, to be “kinder” to themselves. “Aging is a really, really intimate educator on loving yourself because you can’t stop it,” she explained. “It’s going to happen.” MacDowell is showing everyone how a little bit of self-love goes a long way to living your best life in your 60s and beyond.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity women who showed off their natural gray hair on the red carpet.

