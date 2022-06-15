Tom Brady Admits He’s Still a Work-in-Progress When It Comes to Balancing Football & Family

As an athlete, Tom Brady is at that elite level that few people ever reach. To get to that stage in his career, there have been sacrifices on his family’s time, it’s something that he admits he’s still working on to make sure they get they all feel connected.

The NFL star shared with Us Weekly that “a lot of decisions” came into play when he retired, and then un-retired a few months later. “I think the point is everything really comes at a cost — to choose one thing and not another,” Brady said. “I just got to make sure I have things balanced out the way that I need to have them balanced out at.” At the height of football season, his focus is going to be his career, but in the off-season, it’s all about family.

“So, I think for me, it’s just a matter of making sure in the off-season, I try to cover a lot of things and make sure a lot of things are taken care of,” Brady emphasized. However, that doesn’t mean he’s the perfect husband and father to Gisele Bünchen and their children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, along with his son, Jack, 14, from his relationship with Bridget Moynahan. Brady is open about the fact that he is a work-in-progress as a dad and partner. “[During] the off-season, my family’s got a lot of time. I’ve enjoyed that. I can still do a better job of that,” he revealed. “It’s just constantly trying to be a little bit better each day.”

Brady has often discussed how his football career has come at the sacrifice of Bündchen’s modeling career. She’s had to make sure the kids are taken care of while he goes after another Super Bowl win. It’s a decision they make together, and he acknowledges that her contributions have only helped his success. It’s something the supermodel likely appreciates since she’s the muscle behind keeping their family life running.

