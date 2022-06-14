Bethenny Frankel’s New Bikini Photo Explains Why She Was ‘Less Happy’ With Her Appearance in Her 20s

Creating and maintaining a healthy balance of diet and exercise can be difficult, and Bethenny Frankel is no stranger to the challenge. The Real Housewives of New York City star recently got vulnerable on her Instagram, sharing a tropical bikini pic and a caption that was just as #nofilter as the photo itself.

Frankel addressed the challenges that so many others face when establishing and trying to stick to a healthy lifestyle: she doesn’t exercise frequently, nor does she enjoy water, and she finds it difficult to regularly get enough sleep. She reflects on the immense effort she put into dieting and exercising in her 20s and 30s, and how despite that commitment, she didn’t feel any happier or healthier at that time in her life.

But then, the Skinnygirl CEO powerfully pivoted to highlighting the importance of body positivity and self-love. She mentioned that at 51 years old, loves her skin, despite it sagging in some places, and although she isn’t “in any notable muscular shape by anyone’s standards,” she’s finding joy in “choosing balance and happiness and doing the best [she] can.”

Bethenny’s caption carries a powerful message: every person’s body works differently, just as every person’s wellness goals and health priorities are different, and there are no hard-and-fast rules to living a balanced lifestyle. Your physical appearance isn’t the key to confidence and happiness — doing the best you can to meet your own personal needs is. Bethenny shared, “When I’m 90, I won’t wish I exercised more, that’s for sure,” and we couldn’t agree more.

