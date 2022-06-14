Blue Ivy Carter Looked Exactly Like a Mini-Beyoncé at Last Night’s NBA Game

Blue Ivy Carter may only be 10 years old, but she’s already learned that her mom’s style is irreplaceable. Attending game five of the NBA finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics on June 13, Beyoncé’s daughter paired chic accessories with boyish clothing, looking effortlessly edgy alongside her dad, Jay-Z (see photos HERE).

Blue Ivy wore a slouchy leather moto jacket over a black tee with “Brown Skin Girl” printed across the front — members of the BeyHive will recognize the reference to her and Queen Bey’s award-winning song featured in The Lion King soundtrack — and a relaxed pair of black pants. The mini-style icon rounded out her ‘fit with a pair of black and white Nike sneakers, thin hoop earrings, and black, ’90s-esque cat-eye sunglasses.

Jay-Z matched his daughter’s style, wearing a sporty black and white look of his own. The father-daughter duo looked adorable as Jay tucked Blue Ivy under his arm, explained the action unfolding on the court, and introduced her to a few of the basketball players, including Steph Curry — and yes, totally embarrassed his pre-teen daughter by giving her a big hug and kiss on camera.

This isn’t the first time Blue Ivy has looked exactly like a mini-Beyoncé, and it surely won’t be the last. Whether it’s on Bey’s Instagram, in a special music video appearance, or at another sporting event, we can’t wait to see Miss Carter’s next iconic fashion moment.

