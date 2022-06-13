Amber Heard Has a Specific Take on What Did & Didn’t Go Wrong in Her Johnny Depp Court Case

The verdict in the defamation case between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp is going to be discussed for a long time. While some people see it as a clear and easy victory for the Pirates of the Caribbean star, it’s much more complicated than that. Now in a new teaser for an upcoming interview with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie, Heard is giving her take on what happened with the trial.

The Aquaman actress first has a message for the court of public opinion and the social media warriors who sided with Depp the entire trial. “Even somebody who is sure I’m deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t tell me — look me in the eye and tell me — that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation,” she shares. “You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair.” Social media users felt that the evidence presented by Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez showed that Heard didn’t always tell the truth about the couple’s very toxic relationship.

Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft even told the Today Show in an earlier interview that social media likely crushed their side of the case — and that jurors probably saw what people were saying online. “How can you not? They went home every night. They have families. The families are on social media. We had a 10-day break in the middle because of the judicial conference. There’s no way they couldn’t have been influenced by it,” she said.

Despite the death threats and online attacks, Heard swears she’s not taking the hate “personally.” She adds, “I don’t care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors. I don’t presume the average person should know these things.” While she doesn’t blame the jury for their decision, she does have thoughts on her ex in this situation because she feels he put on a performance of a lifetime for them. “I actually understand,” Heard explains. “He’s a beloved character and people feel they know him. He’s a fantastic actor.”

The full interview will appear on Dateline NBC on Friday, June 17 at 8 p.m. EST.

