Even one of the biggest starring women of our day struggles with her body image, further depicting how women need more diverse representation in media. Emma Thompson’s personal body image has been so warped over the years that she can’t look in the mirror anymore, per a recent conversation with Lorraine Kelly on her ITV show Lorraine Today.

While talking to Kelly on her hit ITV show about her upcoming, steamy movie Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, Thompson revealed a personal battle she’s been going through. The actress talked about her body image issues, saying: “I don’t look in the mirror and if I do, I look away. We’re brainwashed from very early on to not see something that we can’t accept.”

Sadly, this isn’t a new topic for Thompson. Recently, she discussed the same thing with The Sunday Times: “When I’m looking in the mirror, I’m always trying to make myself look ‘better’ — turning this way or that, checking out my a**e, pulling something in. Simply revealing my utter incapacity to accept my body as it is.”

Emma Thompson is fed up with the unrealistic expectations and standards that we're being fed today. https://t.co/uEv9QwH7HR — SheKnows (@SheKnows) January 26, 2022

This is a heartbreaking thing to hear, especially from a woman many look up to. But these insights further prove there is an apparent problem with our portrayal of women in media, something else Thompson mentioned while conversing with Kelly.

“The human body is not honestly represented on screen, pretty much ever, and especially not in my industry,” she added.

Many stars have talked about how many women aren’t represented, body-wise or age-wise. Thompson is the newest to talk about this, citing how she was never offered sex scenes before her role in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.

Starring Thompson and Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande is a Hulu original film that follows a widow who is looking for some adventure with a male escort. It will be released on June 17th.

