Prince & Paris Jackson Paid Tribute to Dad Michael With a Touching Speech at the Tony Awards

When it comes to their late father Michael Jackson, his kids will always proudly talk about the legend. Not only did two of his children Paris Jackson and Michael Joseph Jr. (also known as Prince) Jackson arrive at the 2022 Tony Awards in style, but they also showed their support for the musical based on his life called MJ: the Musical. But it doesn’t stop there because they also were the ones to introduce the nominated play’s performance.

Paris and Prince arrived at the Tony Awards, with Paris looking breathtaking in a flowing blush gown and Prince looking as dapper as can be in his suit.

Paris Jackson and Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx.

But as previously stated, the Jackson kids also were the ones to introduce the musical as well. They got up on stage to discuss the heartwarming tale.

Prince started by saying, “A lot of people seem to think our dad changed popular music forever — and who are we to disagree? But what people may not know is he loved musicals, on film and on the stage.”

Paris Jackson, Prince Jackson at the Tonys Prince Jackson/Instagram.

He added, “That’s why we are so incredibly honored to introduce the night’s first nominee for best musical, MJ, which, using many of his iconic hits, looks at the complexities and brilliance of our father’s process.”

Paris chimed in, saying: “This number showcases that creative process as he builds a dance routine, step by unforgettable step, to one of his best-loved hits. Drawing on some of the influences who helped inspire his signature style.”

She added, “So it is our great honor to introduce Tony nominee Myles Frost and the remarkable cast of MJ.”

MJ: the Musical was nominated for 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. While it didn’t take home the award for best musical, it did snag coveted awards like Best Choreography, Best Sound Design, Best Lighting Design, and lead actor Myles Frost won for Best Leading Actor.

Now MJ: the Musical is a musical based on the life and career of Michael, featuring over 20 of his beloved songs. His children previously attended the premiere, with Paris showing her gratitude by sending the whole cast bouquets of flowers. So it’s no surprise the Jackson kids wanted to further show their support.

Before you go, click here to see photos of Michael Jackson’s kids over the years.

