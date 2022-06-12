Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Charlize Theron Looks Like a Whole New Person With a Shocking & Stunning Gothic Look

Delilah Gray
Charlize Theron Photo credit: River / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342.
Charlize Theron isn’t afraid to do something daring, especially with her luscious locks.  The platinum blonde beauty decided to shake things up this summer with a gothic, black bob haircut.

She debuted this edgy new look at the Africa Outreach Project gala on June 11. The gala is an annual event that aims to launch HIV/AIDS prevention programs in Africa. For the event, Theron rocked a more casual look of blue jeans and a white button-down. While this outfit is both chic and elegant, all eyes are on her dark bob.

Charlize Theron Photo credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342.
Charlize Theron Photo credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342.

Theron has always been experimental with her look, from trying unique wigs to shaving her head. The Oscar-winning star has done nearly every look, wowing fans with her daring looks. Platinum pixie cuts, sleek dark cuts, and more: she can pull it all off. She looks amazing in every style, but we have to admit, we’re kind of obsessed with this darker look.

In a previous interview with Vogue UK, Theron said that while she keeps it simple with fashion, she’ll go all out with her hair. “I don’t think I’m crazy brave with fashion – I like classic things. With hair, for some reason, I’m not so fearful. I have no attachment to my hair – I’m excited about changing it and I always think that if I hate it, it’s going to grow back.”

She added, “Most of the time, it’s the work I’m doing at that moment that is influencing it.”

