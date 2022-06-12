Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus’ Super-rare PDA Moment Has Fans Swooning

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus have been a very low-key couple, despite being a huge favorite amongst fans. But today they decided to give those fans a treat by posting a PDA pic that has everyone losing it.

On June 12, Kruger posted two photos of her and Reedus that have us swooning. She captioned the adorable post simply by saying, “We cute 🥰” and tagging Reedus’ account @bigbaldhead.

In the first photo, we see Reedus giving a smiling Kruger a big kiss on the cheek. Then in the next photo, we see them looking gorgeous from head to toe in their monochromatic looks. It looked like such a fun date night and that was confirmed when Reedus commented, saying, “What a fun night ❤️.”

We’re truly obsessed over this insanely rare little PDA moment between them.

The 355 star and Reedus have known each other since 2015, after meeting on the set of the drama film Sky. They started dating a year later, welcoming a daughter in Nov. 2018 named Nova, 3.

Earlier in 2022, Kruger opened up to the Sunday Telegraph that she’s so grateful that she didn’t become a mama until her 40s. “I am so glad I did not have a kid at 30. I think I would have absolutely resented it for all the things that you have to give up, because today I am happy to do so,” she said. “I have been to every party, I have been to every country that I wanted to visit. So I’m 100 percent ready and willing to give my kid that attention.”

'Sky' $3.99 to Rent on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity couples with the best stories behind how they met.

