Gabrielle Union Took Our Breath Away With These Bikini Photos That Show off Her Toned Physique

Gabrielle Union just made summer a lot hotter with these stunning bikini snapshots.

On June 11, Union decided to celebrate the warmer weather with a sizzling bikini photo, followed by a bunch more photos of her summer escapades. She posted the series of photos with the caption, “Honey, It’s June 💋🖤.”

In the first and fifth photos, we see Union rocking a white bikini and straw hat as she shows off her gorgeous, toned physique. Next, we get a few photos of her wowing in a black and brown ensemble behind the scenes.

Of course, we’re also blessed with more adorable, expressive photos of her daughter Kaavia enjoying their backyard and pool. We also get a beautiful selfie showing off Union’s pearly whites and a scenic snapshot of their surroundings.

Union looks like a dream in every snapshot and we can’t get over this stunning swimwear look she chose.

The Bring it On star revealed to GMA per ABC that she suffered from low self-esteem until she reached her forties. “It appeared that I was sitting on top of the world. I had all the answers. I felt amazing about myself. But inside, as a Black girl in predominantly non-minority spaces, I felt like I was never enough of anything,” she said.

She added though that she and her daughter Kaavia recite affirmations for confidence daily such as “Your Black is beautiful” and “Your hair is beautiful.”

