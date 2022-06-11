Kim Kardashian’s Super-sexy SKIMS Campaign Transformed Her Into Peak 1990s Glamour

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

From bikinis to thongs, Kim Kardashian knows how to wear the right thing to show off her internet-breaking curves. This time, she’s wowing fans with yet another sheer lingerie set and with a hairdo change that screams 1990s model vibes.

On June 10, Kardashian’s shapewear company SKIMS posted a sensational photo of her rocking an all-new intimates collection. The photo was posted with the caption, “Isn’t it romantic? SKIMS Romance introduces all-new intimates made of sheer, delicate chiffon for added allure. SKIMS Romance drops Monday, June 13 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET. Join the waitlist now via link in bio.” The caption also had Kardashian’s sizing information and gave photo credit to Brianna Capozzi.

You can see the gorgeous photo HERE.

Kardashian is giving us all the 90s vibes with her dyed hair and bleached eyebrow look. Along with that, she’s rocking a sheer black lingerie set that’s set to be released on the SKIMS website on June 13. Not only are we marking our calendars, but we’re the IRL heart-eye emojis while looking at this sexy snapshot!

In a recent interview with We Are Supported By podcast, she said one thing her now ex-husband Kanye West taught her was to be more confident. “As long as I’m myself and as long as I’m doing it the way that I want to do, like, you have one life and you’re living it for you. That taught me to just… be more confident in myself and truly not care as much of what other people thought,” she said.

Before you go, click here to see how Kim Kardashian’s life has changed over the years.

