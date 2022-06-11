Britney Spears Is Glowing in These Wedding Photos With Now-husband Sam Asghari: ‘We Did It’

Finally, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got hitched in a fairytale-like wedding Spears truly deserved. While the event was quite exclusive, Spears didn’t want her fans to miss out on her big day and posted some breathtaking photos of the nuptials.

On the night of June 10, Spears posted a series of gorgeous wedding photos on her Instagram, for all to see. She posted the photos with the descriptive caption, “Wow !!! Holy holy crap !!! WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED 👰🏼‍♀️ !!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz !!! It was the most spectacular day !!! I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE’RE GETTING MARRIED 💍 !!! I had a panic attack and then got it together 🙄🙄 🙄 … the crew who created our home into literally a dream castle were fantastic !!! The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better 🎉 !!!”

The “Oops..I Did it Again” singer added, “So many incredible people came to our wedding and I’m still in shock 😱 !!! @drewbarrymore my girl crush and @selenagomez who btw is way prettier in person if that’s possible both came !!!” She continued, saying, “I was speechless … I kissed @madonna again 😉😉😉 and we danced 💃🏼 into the night with @ParisHilton.”

She also gave a special shout-out to Donatella Versace, saying, “Thank you @donatella_versace for designing my dress … I felt so beautiful 😊.” She added, “Thank you also to @StephanieGottlieb @CharlotteTilbury and @sofiatilbury for my jewelry and makeup !!! I think we all fell on the dance floor at least 2 times 😂 !!! I mean come on … we were all VOGUING !!!”

Spears ended the beautiful post with a message to Asghari, saying,”@SamAsghari I LOVE YOU !!!”

In the first photo, we see Spears and Asghari smoldering for the camera, looking incredible in their wedding attire. Next, we get a snapshot of Spears and her huge girl squad, including Gomez, Barrymore, Hilton, Madonna, and Versace. Finally, we end on another angle of that adorable group hug photo with Barrymore and Gomez.

Gomez and Hilton commented on her post, showering her with words of affection. Gomez commented “Love you!!!” and Hilton said, “Such an epic night celebrating you sis! 😍 Love you🥰👰🏼‍♀️.” And thousands of Spears fans commented how happy they are for the blushing bride!

Spears looks so happy in these photos, something we all want to see more of! And we’re still swooning over her sleek Versace wedding gown.

Spears and Asghari have been together since 2016, posting adorable pics of one another and gushing about each other in interviews. The pair got engaged in Sept. 2021 and had their epic wedding on June 9, 2022.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

