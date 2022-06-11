Elizabeth Hurley Rings in 57 With a Sunny Ensemble That Shows off Her Long Legs

For her 57th birthday, Elizabeth Hurley decided to give everyone else a gift with a sexy, glowing photoshoot of herself looking like a goddess!

On June 10, Hurley posted a series of photos that are the definition of sunshine. She posted the vibrant photos with the caption, “Happy Birthday to meeeeeee 2022 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @versace @donatella_versace.”

In the photos, we see Hurley rocking a bright, yellow dress from Versace that shows off her long legs and toned figure. She’s posing in a field of yellow flowers as she flashes her bright smile to the camera. In one pose, she’s crouching down, in another she’s sitting, and in the last one, she has her arms extended above her as she effortlessly glows in the photo.

Like a fine wine, Hurley gets better and better with every year that passes. And she looks so in her element and stunning in these birthday snapshots.

The British actress previously told Daily Mail back in 2021 that she believes confidence comes with age. “I love modeling my [bikini] collections and actually think feeling comfortable and confident comes with age.”

She added in another interview with HELLO, the breast cancer awareness advocate said “I think, really, taking the time to take care of our health is one of the most important things we can do. You really realize that women have to know their bodies, know their own breasts, really be aware if something feels different.” She added, “They really need to be in tune with their own bodies.”

Happy belated birthday, Elizabeth Hurley!

