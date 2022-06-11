Britney Spears’ Celebrity Girl Squad ‘Couldn’t Be Happier’ for Her on Her Wedding Day — See the Touching Photos!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re still not over the fact that Britney Spears got hitched the other day and we’re also not over this surprising celebrity girl squad who made headlines at the wedding. We knew Spears had a lot of star supporters and buddies, but we’re obsessed with the fact that she, Drew Barrymore, and Selena Gomez are pals!

On June 10, Barrymore posted a series of photos from the star-studded day, including a super touching snapshot of her, Spears, and Gomez sharing a warm group hug! Barrymore posted the caption, saying, “What I learned from Ever After is that we must rescue ourselves and yet still want the fairy tale. And that’s exactly what Britney did! I couldn’t be happier for her intrepid journey !!!!!!!”

In the caption, Barrymore also tagged various talented people who helped her with her wedding outfit, such as Lee Harris, Valentino, Kat Thompson, and Debra Fullero.

For those unaware, the film Barrymore is referring to is Ever After, the 1998 Cinderella-esque film she starred in 1998. The Cinderella film has been dubbed a more feminist take on the fairytale, earning a cult-like following over the years.

Now in the photos, we see Spears, Barrymore, and Gomez beaming as they hug one another on Spears’ big day. Then throughout the post, we see Barrymore feeling herself (and looking gorgeous) as she twirls in her brown Valentino gown.

We also get a lovely photo of our new favorite trio, with Madonna, Paris Hilton, and Donatella Versace posing (and at one point singing) together! (There’s also a super-sweet slideshow in the post that nearly had us welling up.)

We’ve been obsessed with this photo since it popped up on our timelines. From the pure looks of joy to the stylish looks, this is the girl power trio we didn’t know we needed.

On June 9, Spears and her boyfriend of five years Sam Asghari wed in a private ceremony with their closest friends.

Before you go, click here to see surprising celebrity couples we never saw coming.

