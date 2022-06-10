Princess Eugenie’s Tattoo Reveal Reminds Royal Fans Kate Middleton Once Stopped William From Getting His Own

When you think of tattoos, the royal family might be one of the last public figures who come to mind. While it isn’t against the official dress code, many of the royals tend to stay away from getting inked — but not Princess Eugenie.

She showed up to St. Paul’s Cathedral for the Queen’s National Service of Thanksgiving on Friday sporting a delicate circular tattoo behind her left ear. If you weren’t looking for it, you would probably miss it, but those eagle-eyed lenses of photographers caught it because her long hair was pulled back that day. (See her tattoo HERE.) There isn’t any drama around the 32-year-old royal’s ink, but it reminded fans of the time Prince William almost copied his idol David Beckham in getting a massive tattoo on his back.

David Beckham AP Photo/Barry Coombs, PA.

The story goes back to the years William was Navy in the Caribbean, and one of his former sailor pals from the HMS Iron Duke shared it with the U.K. press. Telling The Sun, via The Express, that the Duke of Cambridge was “fascinated” by his colleagues’ tattoos, the royal started inquiring about the process of getting inked. “He asked how painful it was and wanted to know what they thought of his idea for a tattoo across his shoulders,” the naval source explained.

His fellow sailors didn’t take him too seriously, but the insider revealed that William “was keen to get a large tattoo like the one David Beckham has” — yet there was someone in his life who didn’t approve. “He said the only thing stopping him was his [then] girlfriend,” the sailor dished. It probably was the right decision because a large back tattoo is quite a commitment and one he might not want later in life (like Ben Affleck’s phoenix ink). Kate might have guided him in the right direction — and if wants a tattoo now, it might be a smaller design to suit his needs.

