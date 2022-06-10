Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reportedly Disappointed Netflix Bosses’ Hopes For Exclusive Royal Content

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s trip has endured much scrutiny since it was their first time back to the U.K. as a family after their March 2020 exit. The visit also had a lot at stake for Netflix because they are currently filming a docuseries with the network.

While Harry and Meghan were hoping to capture their daughter Lilibet meeting her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, that photo opportunity was apparently squashed. A source told The Sun, “But they were told ‘no chance.’ It was a private family meeting.” Understandably, the palace didn’t want a public photo released, but it’s a bit odd that a personal family snapshot wasn’t able to happen. While the Sussexes were likely dismayed by the decision, there is reportedly someone who is even more upset: Netflix.

According to royal expert Angela Levin, the news foiled a lot of Netflix’s grand plans for such a big moment at the Platinum Jubilee. “That image would have been very valuable,” she explained to The Sun. “Netflix wanted them to get photos with senior royals, and bosses aren’t very pleased with them.” It’s unclear whether Harry and Meghan set the clear no-camera policy since they wanted to keep a low profile during the Queen’s big weekend, or if it was established by the palace ahead of time, knowing the couple might have the network cameras in tow.

The result is that no photos were taken of the Queen and Lilibet, which is just a shame and a missed opportunity to capture a very special family moment (it never had to be released to the public for consumption). It’s going to be hard to find another time to see the two of them together in the same room given the vast distance and delicate health of the Queen.

