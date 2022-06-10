Heidi Klum Gives a Cheeky View in Revealing Dolce & Gabbana Animal-Print Mini Dress

Heidi Klum enjoyed a night on the town in Los Angeles on Thursday and showed off a Dolce & Gabbana that left very little to the imagination. The 48-year-old supermodel didn’t even have a bashful moment as the paparazzi lenses grabbed every angle of the form-fitting mini dress.

The stylish outfit in an animal print, embraces the hottest fashion trend of the moment — cutouts — and elevates them to a whole new level. The cutouts swirl across Klum’s athletic shape, across her hip, décolletage and just over her right butt cheek. She made sure to give photographers a terrific glance at the design from every single angle — and why wouldn’t she? She looks fabulous!

Heidi Klum TheRealSPW/MEGA.

It’s clear the mom of four felt great in the couture design, too. She shared a video clip of herself dancing in the mini dress paired with high strappy sandals. Klum gone-with-the-wind twirled and gave a little shimmy before smiling at the camera. The model also gave a close-up view of the details on the dress from the chain lace-ups to the heavy sequins on the fabric — she sparkled from every angle.

It was big week for Klum, who also walked the red carpet with daughter Leni Klum at the premiere of Jurassic Park: Dominion. With her busy career and Leni’s rising star in the modeling industry, their household is always on the go. But she doesn’t want you to think it’s an all-glam situation once she’s behind closed doors. “Yes, the coiffed woman is Heidi but at home I put a clip in my bangs and become Helga,” she joked to Grazia. “That is the real me, more chilled and relaxed.”

