On Thursday, June 9, the first public hearing of the House January 6 committee took place, televised and livestreamed throughout the country. During that hearing, several key pieces of testimony recorded over the previous weeks and months were shared with the public for the first time — including comments from Ivanka Trump that her father, former president Donald Trump, appears to have taken umbrage with in the hours that followed.

GOP Rep. Liz Cheney shared a clip of Ivanka’s testimony on Thursday in which she confirmed that, once then-Attorney General Bill Barr had stated there was no validity to claims of a stolen 2020 election, she no longer believed her father’s (thoroughly debunked) claims that the election had been taken from him.

“It affected my perspective,” Ivanka Trump said in her testimony of hearing from Barr. “I respect Attorney General Barr so I accepted what he was saying.”

In the early hours of June 10, father Donald Trump took to his personal social media platform Truth Social to try and claim that, essentially, Ivanka had no idea what she was talking about.

“Ivanka Trump was not involved in looking at, or studying, Election results,” he wrote. “She had long since checked out and was, in my opinion, only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as Attorney General (he sucked!).”

Barr resigned as Trump’s attorney general in Dec. 2020, later stating that he did so in large part because of the false insistence there had been election fraud.

“I made clear that I did not agree with the idea of saying the election was stolen and putting out this stuff, which I told the President was bullsh*t,” Barr said in another video shared in yesterday’s hearing.

Throughout Trump’s time in the White House, daughter Ivanka was seen as one of his closest allies, serving as senior advisor in his administration and repeatedly speaking out in support of him over his four years in office. As it became clear that he wouldn’t remain in office, however, she and husband Jared Kushner appear to have begun trying to distance themselves as soon as possible. In coming years, both Donald and Ivanka Trump’s paths are uncertain — and it seems more likely than ever that their relationship won’t survive the Trump-does-politics era unscathed.

