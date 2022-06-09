Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott May Have Put Divorce on Hold Due to Financial Issues

The tumultuous marriage between Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott may be on pause right now as the couple is reportedly exploring life apart. That doesn’t mean a divorce is happening just yet because there may be a few financial issues holding them back.

The duo is “going through with a trial separation,” according to a friend in their inner circle who spoke to Us Weekly. Spelling and McDermott aren’t ready to pull the plug on their marriage just yet because “they know divorce will be expensive,” another insider added. Last fall, the former 90210 star was seen outside her lawyer’s office with a legal pad with cryptic notations about “custody,” “support” and “assets” — those aren’t terms people throw out there casually on a to-do list. A simple scroll through her social media accounts shows that McDermott has also been MIA from any photos over the last two years.

Their much-publicized financial (and infidelity) struggles only add to their relationship woes, and the second source noted that “they both feel trapped” in the situation. Of course, Spelling and McDermott are also concerned about their five children, Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 5, and want the best for them. “Having kids makes it more difficult because they don’t want their children to be unhappy, yet at the same time, Tori has been unhappy for quite a while now,” the second insider continued. “They truly are still together for their kids.”

With grandmother Candy Spelling reportedly picking up most of their children’s expenses, it’s going to be up to the fractured couple to figure a way out of their debt and decide whether a divorce is the best path to move forward.

