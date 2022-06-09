Bill Gates’ Younger Daughter Phoebe Sparkles in Silver at Time 100 Gala

Bill Gates had a fabulous plus one on his arm at the Time 100 Gala on Wednesday night: his youngest child Phoebe! The father-daughter duo wore their red-carpet finest to the formal affair and the 19-year-old sparkled with a very sophisticated look.

The Stanford University student went full glam in a fitted silver Fendace gown with the designer’s emblem etched into the dress. She kept her dark hair simple — straight, sleek, and parted down the middle. Phoebe added a diamond choker and drop earrings to finish off the red-carpet look that gave her an air of elegance. Dad went with a classic tuxedo since this was his daughter’s big night and he wasn’t about to steal the scene.

Bill Gates, Phoebe Gates ZUMAPRESS.com/MEGA.

Unlike her older sister Jennifer, whose equestrian pursuits and recent wedding have kept her in the spotlight, Phoebe maintains a lower profile. She spent her childhood years studying to be a dancer, training at the prestigious School of American Ballet in New York City. While that isn’t her lifelong dream anymore, the teen is exploring her options while a student in college, which is exactly what her dad wants her to do. He’s talked publicly about giving away his fortune and not leaving it to his kids.

“Our kids will receive a great education and some money so they are never going to be poorly off but they’ll go out and have their own career,” he said to CBS This Morning. “It’s not a favor to kids to have them have huge sums of wealth. It distorts anything they might do, creating their own path.” Bill wants to make sure his three kids understand their privilege and the Microsoft founder believes he is setting them up for success through their schooling (and getting to attend fancy events like the Time 100 Gala). It’s not often that we see Phoebe in the public eye, but perhaps this is a step toward her exploring future options.

